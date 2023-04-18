BRASILIA, April 18 (Reuters) - Brazil's government submitted its long-awaited fiscal framework proposal to Congress on Tuesday, establishing that expenses can grow up to 70% of the increase observed in recurring revenues, aiming to provide sustainability to the trajectory of the public debt.

According to the bill released by the Finance Ministry, the proposed formula for expenses growth would exclude revenues from concessions, dividends, participations, and natural resources explorations, as well as legal and constitutional transfers, seeking to curb a tendency for increased spending fueled by uncertain extraordinary revenues.

The document also indicated that any primary surplus exceeding annual targets allocated toward public investment would be capped at 25 billion reais ($5.03 billion), adjusted for inflation.

From 2024 to 2027, the spending growth formula would take into account revenue figures from the previous year observed from January to June and estimated from July to December.

Regardless of this calculation, the minimum and maximum limits for expenses growth have been set at 0.6% and 2.5% per year above inflation, respectively.

The proposed fiscal rules seek to replace the more rigid current spending cap, criticized by leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva for limiting public expenditure growth to only the previous year's inflation.

While the outline of the framework was released in late March, its final text has remained undisclosed until now. ($1 = 4.9730 reais) (Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Editing by Chris Reese and Jonathan Oatis)