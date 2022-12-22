Advanced search
  Homepage
  Currencies
  Euro / Brazilian Real (EUR/BRL)
  News
  5. Summary
       

EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL)
Delayed  -  01:08 2022-12-22 pm EST
5.4855 BRL   -0.57%
01:14pBrazil's incoming finance minister picks treasury secretary
RE
01:02pBrazil raises primary budget surplus forecast to $6.6 billion
RE
12:22pSoybeans ease on South American rainfall; wheat, corn near even
RE
Summary 
Most relevant

Brazil's incoming finance minister picks treasury secretary

12/22/2022 | 01:14pm EST
Brazil's economy minister nominee Fernando Haddad looks on as President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva talks during a news conference at the transition government building in Brasilia

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazil's incoming Finance Minister Fernando Haddad said on Thursday that Rogerio Ceron will be the country's treasury secretary in President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's government.

Ceron recently left the command of Sao Paulo Parcerias, an agency linked to the city government of Sao Paulo that structured and developed projects related to concessions, privatization and public-private partnerships.

In a press conference, Haddad also confirmed Marcos Barbosa Pinto as the ministry's secretary for economic reforms, and Robinson Barreirinhas as secretary of the federal revenue service.

Earlier on Thursday, Lula also announced 15 picks for his future cabinet, including his vice president-elect, Geraldo Alckmin, who will double as industry and trade minister.

(Reporting by Eduardo Simões and Peter Frontini; Editing by Richard Chang)


© Reuters 2022
10:28aBHP to face GBP10 billion damages trial in UK over Brazil dam collapse
AN
07:54aWheat up again on U.S. weather concerns, corn also firm
RE
07:16aMore Spending in Brazil Risks More Inflation; Rate Increases Hit U.S. Housing Again
DJ
07:09aLatin America's 'pink tide' may have hit its high-water mark
RE
06:06aBrazil to impose countervailing duties on China aluminium sheet products-China ministry
RE
02:49aNorway's PGS Secures 4D Production Contract Offshore Brazil With Petrobras
MT
02:00aBHP and Oz Minerals enter into scheme implementation deed for takeover
AN
Chart EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL)
Euro / Brazilian Real (EUR/BRL) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral