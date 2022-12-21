Advanced search
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL)
03:43 2022-12-21 pm EST
Brazil's lower house passes bill to raise spending cap for welfare program

12/21/2022 | 03:45pm EST
BRASILIA, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Brazil's lower house on Wednesday approved a constitutional amendment to increase the government spending cap to maintain welfare payouts to poor families next year, a centerpiece campaign pledge by the country's next president.

In a major victory for incoming leftist President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, the bill would raise the spending cap by 145 billion reais ($28 billion) for one year to fund payments of 600 reais a month under the Bolsa Familia welfare program. (Reporting by Maria Carolina Marcello; Writing by Peter Frontini)


© Reuters 2022
All news about EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL)
03:45pBrazil's lower house passes bill to raise spending cap for welfare program
RE
03:16pWheat climbs on winterkill worries; corn soy firm on South American dryness
RE
01:16pWheat up on winterkill threat; South American dry weather lifts corn, soy
RE
11:05aNational Bank of Canada Notes Sigma Lithium's Dry Commissioning At Groto do Cirilo
MT
10:31aArthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Brazilian Retail Insurance Broker Interbrok Group
MT
10:07aLithium Ionic Rises as Details Drill Results from Bandeira Deposit in Brazil
MT
09:41aLithium Ionic Brief: Up More Than 5% After Saying Drilled 1.71% Li2O..
MT
08:17aBrazil Current Account Deficit Narrowed in November to $60 Million
DJ
06:26aSocGen's Overnight Economic News Summary
MT
06:07aHybrid wheat hitting U.S. fields as war, climate threaten global food supplies
RE
