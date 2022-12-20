Brazil's lower house to cut life span of bill that increases spending cap

BRASILIA, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Brazilian lawmakers reached
an agreement on Tuesday to cut the length of a proposal to
expand the country's spending cap to fund social welfare
payments, said congressman Claudio Cajado.
The constitutional amendment, if approved by the lower
house, would raise the spending cap by some 145 billion reais
($27.84 billion) for only one year, instead of the previously
planned two-year period, Cajado told journalists after a meeting
with Congress leaders.
The bill, pushed by President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da
Silva, aims to cover payments of 600 reais a month to poor
families under the Bolsa Familia welfare program. It also
excludes from the cap the spending of 23 billion reais of
windfall revenue on public investment.
The expectation is that the proposal will be approved by the
lower house in a vote later on Tuesday, said Cajado.
Initially, the proposal planned to waive 175 billion reais
from the spending cap for each of the four years of Lula's
presidential term, but it was trimmed down when it was approved
by the Senate earlier this month.
With the changes, the proposal will have to return to the
Senate for a second vote after it passes the lower house.
However, a new vote in the Senate on Tuesday is not ruled
out, said Senator Marcelo Castro, the point man for next year's
budget.
($1 = 5.2082 reais)
(Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassu in Brasilia
Editing by Matthew Lewis)