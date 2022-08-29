Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. Euro / Brazilian Real (EUR/BRL)
  4. News
  5. Summary
       

EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL)
Delayed  -  09:25 2022-08-29 am EDT
5.0707 BRL   +0.71%
09:34aBrazil's net formal job growth in July below forecasts as expansion continues
RE
08:21aKhiron Life Sciences Second-Quarter Loss Narrows on Higher Sales
MT
06:00aMexico continues to block Trafigura fuel imports despite regaining permits
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Brazil's net formal job growth in July below forecasts as expansion continues

08/29/2022 | 09:34am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BRASILIA, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Brazil created 218,902 formal jobs in July as the labor market in Latin America's largest economy continued its post-pandemic recovery, government data showed on Monday.

Although the net gain reported by the labor ministry was below the 260,000 jobs expected by economists in a Reuters poll, it marked a seventh straight month of employment growth, with all sectors of the Brazilian economy adding jobs.

For the same month last year, Brazil created 306,477 jobs, according to the government series, which is based on adjusted data.

The surprising strength of Brazil's post-pandemic labor market has led the government to raise its economic growth forecasts, with Economy Minister Paulo Guedes predicting an expansion of more than 2.5% this year.

According to the labor ministry, all five groups of economic activities registered job creation in July, with the largest contribution again coming from the service sector, with 81,873 jobs created.

The average monthly salary of the new jobs created in the month reached 1,927 reais ($380.75), up 0.8% from June, the ministry said.

The number of formally registered workers in Brazil totaled 42.2 million in July, up 0.52% from the month before. The data do not include the nearly 40 million undocumented workers who do not have formal employment registration. ($1 = 5.0610 reais) (Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Editing by Paul Simao)


© Reuters 2022
All news about EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL)
09:34aBrazil's net formal job growth in July below forecasts as expansion continues
RE
08:21aKhiron Life Sciences Second-Quarter Loss Narrows on Higher Sales
MT
06:00aMexico continues to block Trafigura fuel imports despite regaining permits
RE
08/28Bolsonaro and Lula face off in Brazil presidential debate
RE
08/27With new cardinals, pope puts stamp on Church future
RE
08/26Exxon to sell Arkansas shale gas assets to Flywheel Energy
RE
08/26Brazil's Guedes sees falling interest rates as the year turns, upbeat 2023 GDP
RE
08/26Brazil posts biggest current account deficit for May in eight years
RE
08/26Brazil's Bolsonaro says Petrobras privatization possible next year
RE
08/26After "aggressive" hikes, Brazil cenbank must stay vigilant, says head
RE
More news
Chart EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL)
Duration : Period :
Euro / Brazilian Real (EUR/BRL) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish