Brazil's net formal job growth in July below forecasts as expansion continues

BRASILIA, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Brazil created 218,902 formal jobs in July as the labor market in Latin America's largest economy continued its post-pandemic recovery, government data showed on Monday.

Although the net gain reported by the labor ministry was below the 260,000 jobs expected by economists in a Reuters poll, it marked a seventh straight month of employment growth, with all sectors of the Brazilian economy adding jobs.

For the same month last year, Brazil created 306,477 jobs, according to the government series, which is based on adjusted data.

The surprising strength of Brazil's post-pandemic labor market has led the government to raise its economic growth forecasts, with Economy Minister Paulo Guedes predicting an expansion of more than 2.5% this year.

According to the labor ministry, all five groups of economic activities registered job creation in July, with the largest contribution again coming from the service sector, with 81,873 jobs created.

The average monthly salary of the new jobs created in the month reached 1,927 reais ($380.75), up 0.8% from June, the ministry said.

The number of formally registered workers in Brazil totaled 42.2 million in July, up 0.52% from the month before. The data do not include the nearly 40 million undocumented workers who do not have formal employment registration. ($1 = 5.0610 reais) (Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Editing by Paul Simao)