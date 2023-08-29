BRASILIA, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Brazil's federal public debt fell 0.8% in July from the month before on the back of substantial net redemptions, the Treasury said on Tuesday.

The overall debt stock reached 6.142 trillion reais ($1.26 trillion), a 49.2 billion reais decrease over June.

Domestic debt redemptions reached 224.2 billion reais, while issuances totaled 134.3 billion. Concurrently, interest charges for the month stood at 45.7 billion reais.

The average interest rate on domestic federal debt, which accounts for 96% of the total, decreased from 12.50% in June to 12.22% in the month.

The Treasury also said that its liquidity reserve, which provides flexibility in debt management during market volatility, dropped 11.32% to 991.85 billion reais, sufficient to cover debt maturities for 8.28 months in advance. (Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Editing by Chris Reese and Alex Richardson)