Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. Euro / Brazilian Real (EUR/BRL)
  4. News
  5. Summary
       

EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL)
Delayed  -  02:52 2022-10-26 pm EDT
5.4051 BRL   +2.09%
02:23pBrazil's public debt drops for third straight month in September
RE
01:37pAnalysis-Donations from Brazil farm sector boost Bolsonaro's re-election bid
RE
09:40aTRADING UPDATES: Ecora expects to profit off softer commodity prices
AI
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Brazil's public debt drops for third straight month in September

10/26/2022 | 02:23pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A homeless walks near the Ministry of the Economy building in Brasilia

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil's federal public debt fell for the third consecutive month in September, official data showed on Wednesday, with the net redemption of bonds again reducing the government's liquidity reserve.

According to the Treasury, bond redemptions exceeded issuances by 76.4 billion reais ($14.29 billion). At the same time, interest payments on public debt reached 47.2 billion reais.

As a result, the stock of federal public debt fell by 29.4 billion reais over August to 5.752 trillion reais.

The Treasury's liquidity reserve, which allows it to have greater freedom in debt management amid market volatility, fell 10% from the month before to 1.031 trillion reais, lowest level since Oct 2021.

The Treasury said the volume is sufficient to ensure payments of 9.55 months in bond maturities ahead.

Given the recent inflationary relief in Brazil, the yield on inflation-linked bonds decreased, leading the average interest rate on the issuance of domestic federal debt to fall to 11.7% in September from 11.9% in August.

Brazil's consumer prices were in deflationary territory for the third month in a row in September, benefiting from major tax cuts on fuels and electricity ahead of a presidential election runoff on Oct. 30.

($1 = 5.3458 reais)

(Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Editing by Chris Reese and Sandra Maler)


© Reuters 2022
All news about EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL)
02:23pBrazil's public debt drops for third straight month in September
RE
01:37pAnalysis-Donations from Brazil farm sector boost Bolsonaro's re-election bid
RE
09:40aTRADING UPDATES: Ecora expects to profit off softer commodity prices
AI
07:15aTotalEnergies, Casa dos Ventos Form Renewable Energy Joint Venture in Brazil
MT
06:47aSocGen's Wednesday Outlook for Currencies, Bonds, Macroeconomics, Policy Events
MT
06:20aCfo of spain's santander sees cost of risk stabilising in brazil…
RE
06:14aEuropean banks cash in on rising rates as clouds gather
RE
06:01aExplainer-What Brazil's election means for the Amazon rainforest
RE
05:06aHochschild Mining finds "major discovery"; production remains on track
AI
04:16aAd group WPP wrestles with wage pressure in resilient quarter
RE
More news
Chart EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL)
Duration : Period :
Euro / Brazilian Real (EUR/BRL) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish