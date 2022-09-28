Brazil's public debt falls 0.4% in August with renewed net bond redemption

BRASILIA, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Brazil's federal public
debt fell 0.4% in August from the month before, official data
showed on Tuesday, the second straight month in which bond
redemptions outstripped government issuances.
According to the Treasury, public debt reached 5.781
trillion reais ($1.09 trillion), affected by a net redemption of
56.62 billion reais and interest payments of 33.60 billion
reais.
The Treasury's liquidity reserve, which allows it to
have greater freedom in debt management amid market volatility,
fell 2.69%, to 1.146 trillion reais.
But the government reinforced that the amount guarantees
payment for the next ten months.
In August, the average interest rate on the domestic
federal debt dropped to 11.9% from 12.1% in July, with inflation
easing lowering rates on inflation-linked bonds.
Brazil posted deflation in August for the second month
in a row, mainly due to government measures to cut taxes on key
prices, such as fuel and energy.
($1 = 5.3281 reais)
