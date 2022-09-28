Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. Euro / Brazilian Real (EUR/BRL)
  4. News
  5. Summary
       

EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL)
Delayed  -  19:22 28/09/2022 BST
5.1968 BRL   +0.68%
07:17pBrazil's public debt falls 0.4% in August with renewed net bond redemption
RE
07:07pEuropean Greens push for trade sanctions if Brazil's Bolsonaro 'subverts' democracy
RE
06:35pBrazil treasury says federal public debt -0.4% in august fro…
RE
Summary 
Summary

Brazil's public debt falls 0.4% in August with renewed net bond redemption

09/28/2022 | 07:17pm BST
BRASILIA, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Brazil's federal public debt fell 0.4% in August from the month before, official data showed on Tuesday, the second straight month in which bond redemptions outstripped government issuances.

According to the Treasury, public debt reached 5.781 trillion reais ($1.09 trillion), affected by a net redemption of 56.62 billion reais and interest payments of 33.60 billion reais.

The Treasury's liquidity reserve, which allows it to have greater freedom in debt management amid market volatility, fell 2.69%, to 1.146 trillion reais.

But the government reinforced that the amount guarantees payment for the next ten months.

In August, the average interest rate on the domestic federal debt dropped to 11.9% from 12.1% in July, with inflation easing lowering rates on inflation-linked bonds.

Brazil posted deflation in August for the second month in a row, mainly due to government measures to cut taxes on key prices, such as fuel and energy. ($1 = 5.3281 reais) (Reporting by Marcela Ayres Editing by Chris Reese and Chizu Nomiyama)


© Reuters 2022
