Brazil's public debt rises 1.51% in February

BRASILIA, March 29 (Reuters) - Brazil's federal public
debt grew 1.51% in February from the month before, the Treasury
said on Wednesday, marked by a further increase in issuance
costs.
The total debt stock reached 5.856 trillion reais ($1.14
trillion), affected by net issuance of 32.93 billion reais and
interest payments on public debt of 54.38 billion reais.
The average interest rate on the issue of domestic
federal debt rose to 12.44% in February from 12.23% in January.
The Treasury stressed in a statement that the
intermediate and long parts of the yield curve steepened "due to
the continued uncertainty environment in the external market,"
amid increased expectations of a stricter monetary policy in the
U.S. following strong activity data.
The Treasury's liquidity reserve, which allows the
government to have flexibility in debt management amid market
volatility, rose 4.43% in February from the month before, to
995.66 billion reais, enough to pay 6.87 months ahead of
maturities.
($1 = 5.1396 reais)
(Reporting by Marcela Ayres
Editing by Chris Reese and Aurora Ellis)