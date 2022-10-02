Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. Euro / Brazilian Real (EUR/BRL)
  4. News
  5. Summary
       

EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL)
Delayed  -  05:27 2022-09-30 pm EDT
5.3079 BRL   -0.07%
Summary 
Summary

Brazil's top election candidates cast their votes

10/02/2022 | 08:38am EDT
STORY: Former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva held a solid polling lead over incumbent President Jair Bolsonaro going into the vote.

Bolsanaro has attacked the voting system and threatened to contest defeat.


© Reuters 2022
All news about EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL)
08:38aBrazil's top election candidates cast their votes
RE
01:14aBrazil votes in tense Lula-Bolsonaro presidential contest
RE
10/01Voting machines delivered as Brazil gears up for elections
RE
10/01Front-runner Lula close to outright win in Brazil election
RE
10/01Reuters-schedule/…
RE
09/30Explainer-What to know about Brazil's heated presidential election
RE
09/30Business calendar: watching for a UK U-turn
RE
09/30Cabral Gold Highlights Updated Mineral Resource Estimate for Cuiu Cuiu Project in Para ..
MT
09/30Delta Air Lines Says US Department of Transportation Clears JV With LATAM Airlines
MT
09/30RBC Capital on Brookfield Infrastructure's Investor Day
MT
Chart EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL)
Duration : Period :
Euro / Brazilian Real (EUR/BRL) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish