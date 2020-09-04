Brazil savings account deposits up 11.4 bln reais, an August record but also pandemic low

BRASILIA, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Brazilian savings accounts grew
by 11.4 billion reais ($2.15 billion) in August, central bank
figures showed on Friday, a record for that month as the
economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic kept consumers wary
about spending.
It was the lowest in six months, however, since the onset of
the COVID-19 pandemic, adding to the view that the worst of the
economic crisis is over and a recovery is underway.
Net deposits in the first eight months of the year stand at
124 billion reais, compared with 14.8 billion reais in outflows
in the same period last year, central bank figures showed.
This year is on course to record the highest savings since
comparable records began in 1995. The previous annual record was
in 2013, when savings accounts attracted net deposits of 71
billion reais, central bank figures show.
($1 = 5.30 reais)
