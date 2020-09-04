Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Currencies  >  Euro / Brazilian Real (EUR/BRL)       

EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL)
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryAll News

Brazil savings account deposits up 11.4 bln reais, an August record but also pandemic low

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/04/2020 | 03:39pm EDT

BRASILIA, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Brazilian savings accounts grew by 11.4 billion reais ($2.15 billion) in August, central bank figures showed on Friday, a record for that month as the economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic kept consumers wary about spending.

It was the lowest in six months, however, since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, adding to the view that the worst of the economic crisis is over and a recovery is underway.

Net deposits in the first eight months of the year stand at 124 billion reais, compared with 14.8 billion reais in outflows in the same period last year, central bank figures showed.

This year is on course to record the highest savings since comparable records began in 1995. The previous annual record was in 2013, when savings accounts attracted net deposits of 71 billion reais, central bank figures show. ($1 = 5.30 reais) (Reporting by Jamie McGeever and Gabriel Ponte; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL)
01:49pEXCLUSIVE : J&J seeking one-third of COVID-19 vaccine trial volunteers in hard-h..
RE
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
12:38pBrazil auto industry prospects still bleak even after August recovery, Anfave..
RE
11:59aBrazil's Tecpar to trial Russian COVID-19 vaccine in early 2021
RE
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
02:48aCREDIT MARKETS : Brazil Company Ties Bond to Emission Cuts -- WSJ
DJ
More news
Chart EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL)
Duration : Period :
Euro / Brazilian Real (EUR/BRL) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group