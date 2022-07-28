Brazil says 277,944 net formal jobs created in June

BRASILIA, July 28 (Reuters) - Brazil created a net 277,944
formal jobs in June, with all sectors of the economy posting
growth, figures from the country's labor ministry showed on
Thursday.
That number, however, was lower than the 317,812 jobs
created in the same month last year, said the ministry, which
based its figures on adjusted government data.
Net job creation in South America's largest economy reached
1.335 million in the six months of the year, with each month
recording growth.
A strong labor market has led Brazil's government to
forecast 2% growth this year, boosted by strength in the
services sector and the continued reopening of the economy after
the coronavirus pandemic.
The services sector created 124,534 new jobs in June, making
it the biggest contributor to the overall result, followed by
47,176 new jobs in the retail sector and 41,517 jobs in the
industrial sector.
The average monthly salary of the new jobs created in June
was 1,923 reais ($369.64), a 0.68% increase from May, the
ministry said.
There were 42 million formally registered workers in Brazil
last month, up 0.67% from the previous month. Figures do not
include nearly 40 million undocumented workers who do not have
formal employment registration.
($1 = 5.2023 reais)
(Reporting by Marcela Ayres
Editing by Chris Reese)