EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL)
Brazil testing lower bound on rates but caution, care needed -Campos Neto

08/24/2020 | 03:04pm EDT

BRASILIA, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Brazil is testing the lower-bound limit on interest rates, but great care is needed if that level is to be crossed given the potential negative effects on financial markets, central bank president Roberto Campos Neto said on Monday.

Speaking in a live online debate hosted by newspaper Estadao, Campos Neto said the economy still requires huge stimulus but said that any room for further reduction in the benchmark Selic rate from its current record low 2% is small. (Reporting by Jamie McGeever and Marcela Ayres Editing by Chris Reese)

