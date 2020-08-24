Brazil testing lower bound on rates but caution, care needed -Campos Neto

BRASILIA, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Brazil is testing the
lower-bound limit on interest rates, but great care is needed if
that level is to be crossed given the potential negative effects
on financial markets, central bank president Roberto Campos Neto
said on Monday.
Speaking in a live online debate hosted by newspaper
Estadao, Campos Neto said the economy still requires huge
stimulus but said that any room for further reduction in the
benchmark Selic rate from its current record low 2% is small.
