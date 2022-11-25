Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. Euro / Brazilian Real (EUR/BRL)
  4. News
  5. Summary
       

EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL)
Delayed  -  12:51 2022-11-25 pm EST
5.6122 BRL   +1.58%
01:01pLeonardo, Iveco win Brazil order worth up to 2 billion euros, Italy's defence minister says
RE
01:00pPetrobras CEO aims to stay until April, sources say, auguring messy transition
RE
12:55pThree killed, at least eight injured in Brazil school shooting
RE
Summary 
Most relevant

Brazil to allow credit fintechs to initiate payment transactions

11/25/2022 | 12:26pm EST
BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil's National Monetary Council on Friday decided to allow credit fintechs to initiate payment transactions, the central bank said, a move that will in practice clear them to provide payment services to consumers and business establishments.

Payment initiators, the central bank said in a statement, "initiate a transaction ordered by the final user but never manage the payment account, nor hold the funds of the transactions".

(Reporting by Isabel Versiani; Editing by Steven Grattan)


© Reuters 2022
All news about EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL)
01:01pLeonardo, Iveco win Brazil order worth up to 2 billion euros, Italy's defence minister ..
RE
01:00pPetrobras CEO aims to stay until April, sources say, auguring messy transition
RE
12:55pThree killed, at least eight injured in Brazil school shooting
RE
12:54pBrazil's federal public debt rises 0.46% in October
RE
12:47pSector Update: Energy Stocks Weaken Following Late Reversal by Commodities
MT
12:26pBrazil to allow credit fintechs to initiate payment transactions
RE
12:07pBrazil's Lula to prioritize tax reform early in his govt, aide says
RE
10:46aCanada Pension Plan Investment Board Invests in Brazil Fiber Network V.Tal
MT
10:33aSOFTS-Arabica coffee extends rebound; raw sugar, cocoa gain
RE
08:43aBrascan Gold Signs Agreement to Acquire Rare Earth Elements Claims
MT
More news
