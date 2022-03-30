Brazil to deepen industrial tax cut to 33% on Friday- source

BRASILIA, March 30 (Reuters) - Brazil's government will announce on Friday a new reduction of its IPI industrial tax by a total of 33% from where it stood at the start of the year, an Economy Ministry official said on Wednesday, adding that the move was part of a push to ease the country's tax burden in light of strong government revenues.

The new reduction, first reported by Reuters on March 22, will come in a presidential decree.

The government will also announce exceptions for some goods produced in the Manaus Free Trade Zone, in the state of Amazonas, to maintain their competitive edge, said the official, declining to give details and requesting anonymity due to ministry policy.

Companies operating in the Manaus Free Trade Zone had complained about the initial 25% tax reduction announced in February.

Such companies are exempt from paying IPI, but can generate credits equivalent to the industrial tax and make deductions from other tax payments. The lower the IPI rate, the smaller their potential credits, reducing their fiscal advantage.

Economy Minister Paulo Guedes has already said that a 50% cut in the tax rate was under consideration, but was not adopted "out of respect for the industry established in the Amazon." (Reporting by Marcela Ayres Editing by Brad Haynes, Bernard Orr)