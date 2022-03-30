Brazil to deepen industrial tax cut to 33% on Friday- source

BRASILIA, March 30 (Reuters) - Brazil's government will
announce on Friday a new reduction of its IPI industrial tax by
a total of 33% from where it stood at the start of the year, an
Economy Ministry official said on Wednesday, adding that the
move was part of a push to ease the country's tax burden in
light of strong government revenues.
The new reduction, first reported by Reuters on March 22,
will come in a presidential decree.
The government will also announce exceptions for some goods
produced in the Manaus Free Trade Zone, in the state of
Amazonas, to maintain their competitive edge, said the official,
declining to give details and requesting anonymity due to
ministry policy.
Companies operating in the Manaus Free Trade Zone had
complained about the initial 25% tax reduction announced in
February.
Such companies are exempt from paying IPI, but can generate
credits equivalent to the industrial tax and make deductions
from other tax payments. The lower the IPI rate, the smaller
their potential credits, reducing their fiscal advantage.
Economy Minister Paulo Guedes has already said that a 50%
cut in the tax rate was under consideration, but was not adopted
"out of respect for the industry established in the Amazon."
(Reporting by Marcela Ayres
Editing by Brad Haynes, Bernard Orr)