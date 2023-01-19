Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. Euro / Brazilian Real (EUR/BRL)
  4. News
  5. Summary
       

EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL)
Delayed  -  02:56:47 2023-01-19 pm EST
5.6013 BRL   +0.08%
02:46pBrazil to open protocol of Pix instant payment system for other countries
RE
02:26pSoybeans, corn slide on forecasts for much-needed Argentine rains
RE
02:19pBrazil exports to Arab nations hit 33-year high, agro products prevail
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Brazil to open protocol of Pix instant payment system for other countries

01/19/2023 | 02:46pm EST
BRASILIA, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Brazil's central bank will open the protocol of its instant payment system Pix to any interested country, said Governor Roberto Campos Neto on Thursday, stressing there will be no charge as policymakers are interested in spreading the system abroad.

Speaking at an event hosted by the UCLA Anderson School of Management, Campos Neto said the central bank strongly condemns the attacks on government buildings on Jan. 8., saying they affect the country's credibility. (Reporting by Marcela Ayres Editing by Chris Reese)


© Reuters 2023
All news about EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL)
Chart EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL)
Euro / Brazilian Real (EUR/BRL) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral