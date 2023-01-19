Brazil to open protocol of Pix instant payment system for other countries

BRASILIA, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Brazil's central bank will
open the protocol of its instant payment system Pix to any
interested country, said Governor Roberto Campos Neto on
Thursday, stressing there will be no charge as policymakers are
interested in spreading the system abroad.
Speaking at an event hosted by the UCLA Anderson School of
Management, Campos Neto said the central bank strongly condemns
the attacks on government buildings on Jan. 8., saying they
affect the country's credibility.
(Reporting by Marcela Ayres
Editing by Chris Reese)