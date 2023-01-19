Brazil to open protocol of Pix instant payment system for other countries

BRASILIA, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Brazil's central bank will open the protocol of its instant payment system Pix to any interested country, said Governor Roberto Campos Neto on Thursday, stressing there will be no charge as policymakers are interested in spreading the system abroad.

Speaking at an event hosted by the UCLA Anderson School of Management, Campos Neto said the central bank strongly condemns the attacks on government buildings on Jan. 8., saying they affect the country's credibility. (Reporting by Marcela Ayres Editing by Chris Reese)