  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. Euro / Brazilian Real (EUR/BRL)
  4. News
  5. Summary
       

EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL)
Delayed  -  03:55:59 2023-03-15 pm EDT
5.6041 BRL   -0.49%
04:04pBrazil to probe claims of spy agency eavesdropping on cell phones - minister
RE
03:58pChicago wheat, corn get boost on Chinese demand, Black Sea outlook
RE
02:00pFTSE 100 Closed Down 3.8% as Banking Sector -2-
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Brazil to probe claims of spy agency eavesdropping on cell phones - minister

03/15/2023 | 04:04pm EDT
Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva attends a launching ceremony of National Program for Public Security with Citizenship (PRONASCI II) at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil's new government will investigate whether the country's intelligence agency ABIN illegally spied on Brazilians through their cell phones, Justice Minister Flavio Dino said on Wednesday.

Dino has spoken to the director of the Federal Police and will make an announcement later on Wednesday, he told reporters in a briefing at Palacio do Planalto in Brasilia.

O Globo newspaper reported on Monday that ABIN, which stands for Brazilian National Intelligence Agency, bought and used Israeli software that allowed it to track the movement of up to 10,000 people for 12 months through their cellphone numbers.

ABIN used the equipment until May 2021, the agency said in a message to the media.

Globo reported that the software was used without a court order.

(Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassu; Editing by Richard Chang)


© Reuters 2023
Chart EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL)
Duration : Period :
Euro / Brazilian Real (EUR/BRL) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish