Many of the protestors dispute the result of the Oct. 30 election in which leftist Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva beat Bolsonaro. The former president repeatedly questioned, without evidence, the credibility of the country's electronic voting system, and many of his hardcore supporters believe him.

Protesters also invaded the parking lot of the Planalto Palace, according to CNN Brasil. Lula is currently on an official trip in Sao Paulo state.