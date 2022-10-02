Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. Euro / Brazilian Real (EUR/BRL)
  4. News
  5. Summary
       

EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL)
Delayed  -  05:46 2022-10-02 pm EDT
5.3040 BRL   -0.07%
04:18pLula leads Bolsonaro in Brazil election as first votes tallied
RE
01:18pBolsonaro, Lula cast votes in Brazil's heated election
RE
12:18pTensions high as Brazilians on other side of Atlantic cast ballots
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Brazilians cast ballots in heated election

10/02/2022 | 05:17pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Left-wing former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who has had a solid lead in opinion polls for months, is expected to beat far-right incumbent Jair Bolsonaro.

But the current president has said he may refuse to accept defeat and avoided answering questions from reporters on Sunday about whether he would respect the election's outcome.

"What is important are people's voices and clean elections, without any problems. May the best one win."

Bolsonaro made baseless allegations of fraud, accusing electoral authorities of plotting against him and suggesting the military should conduct a parallel tally, which they declined to do.

Following Bolsonaro's criticisms of Brazil's voting systems, the national electoral authority invited a record number of foreign election observers to monitor the poll.

Lula acknowledged the dramatic turnaround in his fortunes after a conviction that he says was politically motivated, saying he wanted to help Brazil "return to normal."

Brazilians are also voting on Sunday for all 513 members of the lower chamber of Congress, a third of the 81 members of the Senate as well as state governors and legislatures.

STORY: Brazilians cast their votes on Sunday in the country's most polarized election in decades.


© Reuters 2022
All news about EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL)
04:18pLula leads Bolsonaro in Brazil election as first votes tallied
RE
01:18pBolsonaro, Lula cast votes in Brazil's heated election
RE
12:18pTensions high as Brazilians on other side of Atlantic cast ballots
RE
12:01pBlinken to woo Latin America's new leftist leaders, reassert U.S. commitment
RE
08:38aBrazil's top election candidates cast their votes
RE
01:14aBrazil votes in tense Lula-Bolsonaro presidential contest
RE
10/01Voting machines delivered as Brazil gears up for elections
RE
10/01Front-runner Lula close to outright win in Brazil election
RE
10/01Reuters-schedule/…
RE
09/30Explainer-What to know about Brazil's heated presidential election
RE
More news
Chart EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL)
Duration : Period :
Euro / Brazilian Real (EUR/BRL) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish