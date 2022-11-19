COP27 climate negotiators scramble for deal with summit in overtime

*
Talks blocked on funding for climate damage
Some nations want firmer goals on long-term action
EU prepared to exit talks without positive outcome
Egyptian presidency urges countries to unite
(Updates with EU policy chief, COP27 president comments)
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Countries
were struggling to reach agreement at the COP27 climate talks in
Egypt on Saturday, with some threatening to walk away if
negotiators failed to make progress on fighting climate change.
With the talks already in overtime, officials from the
27-country European Union said they were worried about a lack of
progress overnight and even the possibility of backsliding from
parts of the COP26 climate deal agreed in Glasgow, Scotland,
last year.
"All (EU) ministers ... are prepared to walk away if we do
not have a result that does justice to what the world is waiting
for - namely that we do something about this climate crisis," EU
climate policy chief Frans Timmermans told reporters on the
sidelines of the summit.
"We'd rather have no decision than a bad decision."
The outcome of the conference, which was meant to end on
Friday, aims to strengthen global resolve to fight climate
change, even as a war in Europe and rampant consumer inflation
distract international attention.
But after two weeks of talks in the Red Sea resort of Sharm
el-Sheikh, none of the key issues in discussion this year had
been resolved.
The Egyptian COP27 president urged parties to "rise to the
occasion" and unite around a final deal, while defending the
version so-far drafted.
"The text does keep the 1.5 alive," said Sameh Shoukry,
who is Egypt's foreign minister.
Negotiators said they had not seen a fresh draft of an
overall deal since Friday morning, although they had reviewed
separate draft compromises for deals on the stickiest issues.
That draft had reaffirmed past commitments to limit
warming to 1.5C, but did not meet demands by some, including the
European Union and Britain, to lock in country commitments for
more ambitious efforts to curb climate-warming emissions.
Dutch climate minister Rob Jetten said many countries were
unhappy at lack of progress on commitments to cut emissions to
keep global temperatures from rising more than 1.5 degrees
Celsius - the threshold at which scientists say the effects of
climate change will get much worse.
"It's simply not good enough," Jetten told Reuters on the
sidelines of the summit. "We're still waiting for some texts,
but it feels like we're backtracking on Glasgow and that will be
unacceptable."
Friday's draft for an overall deal also did not take on a
suggestion by India that has been backed by the EU and Britain
to ask countries to phase down all fossil fuel use, instead of
just coal.
LOSS AND DAMAGE
The fractious issue of so-called loss and damage
payments to countries already being hit by climate impacts had
negotiators scrambling Saturday to hash out a deal for a fund to
help countries being ravaged by climate-driven floods, droughts,
mega-storms and wildfires.
In what the European Union hoped would be a breakthrough on
the issue, it agreed Thursday to back the demand of the G77
group of 134 developing countries to set up a special fund.
But while some climate-vulnerable countries such as the
Maldives expressed support, it was unclear whether the world's
two biggest economies and polluters - China and the United
States - would sign on.
The EU's offer came with the stipulation that the funding
come from a broad base of countries including China, and that
only "the most vulnerable countries" benefit from the aid.
Complicating matters, U.S. Special Climate Envoy John Kerry
– a powerful force in climate diplomacy – tested positive for
COVID-19 after days of bilateral in-person meetings with
counterparts from China and the EU to Brazil and the United Arab
Emirates.
A deal at COP27 must be made with support from all of the
nearly 200 countries present.
(Additional reporting by Valerie Volcovici and Jake Spring;
Writing by Richard Valdmanis and Dominic Evans; Editing by Katy
Daigle and Janet Lawrence)