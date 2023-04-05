Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. Euro / Brazilian Real (EUR/BRL)
  4. News
  5. Summary
       

EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL)
Delayed  -  05:54:18 2023-04-05 pm EDT
5.4901 BRL   -1.26%
05:52pChildren killed in axe attack at Brazil pre-school
RE
05:01pValOre Metals Plans to Raise $3.5 Million via Private Placement
MT
04:11pLatam, Caribbean leaders meet to draft roadmap to tame inflation
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Children killed in axe attack at Brazil pre-school

04/05/2023 | 05:52pm EDT
STORY: Outside a pre-school in Blumenau, in southern Brazil, parents console each other after a fatal attack at the school.

Police allege a 25-year-old man wielding an axe gained access to the private school by scaling its walls.

He has since been arrested.

Among the victims, said a firefighter, are three boys and a girl, between the ages of five and seven.

Of the injured, one of them was listed in serious condition, he said.

The injured are between the ages of three and five, a local hospital said.

President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva described the attack as a "monstrosity" on social media.

Community members living near the pre-school came to lay flowers and pay their respects to the victims.

"We live here in the region, we have children studying at schools near the kindergarten and we put ourselves in their shoes. They could have been our children too. I hope that everybody comes here to bring some support, it's not an easy situation, it's quite difficult."

The attack comes nearly a week after a 13-year-old student stabbed a teacher to death and injured five others in Sao Paulo.


© Reuters 2023
Chart EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL)
Duration : Period :
Euro / Brazilian Real (EUR/BRL) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
