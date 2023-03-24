Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. Euro / Brazilian Real (EUR/BRL)
  4. News
  5. Summary
       

EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL)
Delayed  -  05:29:17 2023-03-24 pm EDT
5.6520 BRL   -1.37%
06:45pChina and Brazil look to set up green investment fund, say Lula aides
RE
03:30pChicago grains higher after week of Black Sea doubts, China demand
RE
02:39pLula to seek Chinese semiconductor technology, investment in Beijing
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

China and Brazil look to set up green investment fund, say Lula aides

03/24/2023 | 06:45pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Brazil's Environment Minister Marina Silva attends an interview with Reuters in Brasilia

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil and China are in talks to create a fund for financing the development of green industry and renewable energy in both countries, two senior Brazilian officials told Reuters.

The proposal could be announced during President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's visit to Beijing next week, although government officials said there were still some details to work out.

"I don't know if it will be possible to announce, because these things are complex, but the idea is to have a bilateral fund ... for investment in this area," Lula's top foreign policy advisor Celso Amorim told Reuters.

Amorim said he expects an agreement on renewable energy during Lula's visit, which includes a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday.

Brazilian Environment Minister Marina Silva, who will be part of Lula's delegation, said the new fund under discussion would be used to recover forests and develop a more sustainable economy, including production of green hydrogen.

"Our expectation is that we can have a climate change agenda that is strategic for the world because it is undoubtedly one of humanity's greatest challenges today," Silva told Reuters.

Brazil already received a commitment from the administration of U.S. President Joe Biden on climate policy and forest protection when Lula visited the White House last month, she said.

In the case of China, the world's biggest emitter of greenhouse gases, Silva expects there to be "an increasingly strong agenda on the issue of climate, the protection of forests, and biodiversity."

Silva said, however, that China will not join the billion-dollar Amazon Fund started by Norway to finance sustainable development and protect the world's largest tropical rainforest, which Spain, France and Britain are looking at joining and the U.S. has committed to supporting.

(Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassu and Anthony Boadle; Additional reporting by Jake Spring; Editing by Brad Haynes and Rosalba O'Brien)

By Lisandra Paraguassu and Anthony Boadle


© Reuters 2023
All news about EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL)
06:45pChina and Brazil look to set up green investment fund, say Lula aides
RE
03:30pChicago grains higher after week of Black Sea doubts, China demand
RE
02:39pLula to seek Chinese semiconductor technology, investment in Beijing
RE
12:57pChina gobbles up US corn as prices fall
RE
12:17pLula's China trip to promote BYD takeover plan for Brazil Ford factory
RE
07:18aOcean Wilsons profit down in 2022 on investment hit; outlook uncertain
AN
06:00aSingapore Stocks End Week in Red; Sembcorp Marine Shares Fall 8% on Brazilian Regulator..
MT
12:16aNews Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
03/23Brazilian Regulator Investigating Sembcorp Marine Unit for 'Alleged Irregularities'; Sh..
MT
03/23Soybeans hit 5-month low on Brazilian supplies; wheat faces weekly loss
RE
More news
Chart EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL)
Duration : Period :
Euro / Brazilian Real (EUR/BRL) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer