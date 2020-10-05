Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Currencies  >  Euro / Brazilian Real (EUR/BRL)       

EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL)
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll News

DOWNSIDE RISKS TO BRAZIL ECONOMY ARE "SIGNIFICANT" - IMF

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/05/2020 | 05:30pm EDT

DOWNSIDE RISKS TO BRAZIL ECONOMY ARE "SIGNIFICANT" - IMF

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL)
05:40pWarburg Pincus-backed Sequoia raises $179 mln in Brazil IPO - sources
RE
05:30pBrazil central bank has room to cut interest rates further if inflation, infl..
RE
05:30pImf revises brazil 2020 gdp growth forecast to -5.8% from -9.1%
RE
05:30pDownside risks to brazil economy are "significant" - imf
RE
05:30pBrazil govt should be prepared for more fiscal support if health, economic, s..
RE
05:30pIMF raises Brazil 2020 GDP forecast to -5.8% from -9.1%
RE
01:47pBrazil govt to announce on Wednesday how it will fund new welfare program -se..
RE
01:45pEXCLUSIVE : Warburg Pincus, Gavea ready IPO of Brazil facilities company GPS - s..
RE
11:42aFood giants call for tougher deforestation rules
RE
09:17aBrazil's VP Mourao says mining in indigenous lands is legal, but needs regula..
RE
More news
Chart EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL)
Duration : Period :
Euro / Brazilian Real (EUR/BRL) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group