Deforestation in Brazil's Amazon skyrockets to 12-year high under Bolsonaro

Nov 30 (Reuters) - Deforestation in Brazil's Amazon
rainforest surged to a 12-year high in 2020, official government
data showed on Monday, with destruction soaring since President
Jair Bolsonaro took office and weakened environmental
enforcement.
In 2020, destruction of the world's largest rainforest rose
9.5% from a year earlier to 11,088 square kilometers (2.7
million acres), according to data from Brazil's national space
research agency Inpe, seven times the size of London.
That means Brazil will miss its own target, established
under a 2009 climate change law, for reducing deforestation to
roughly 3,900 square kilometers. The consequences for missing
the target are not laid out in the law but could leave the
government open to lawsuits.
The official annual measure, known as PRODES, is taken by
comparing satellite images from the end of July 2020 with those
from the beginning of August 2019. These dates are chosen to
coincide with the Amazon's dry season, when there is less cloud
cover to interfere with the calculations.
The Amazon is the world's largest rainforest and its
protection is crucial to stopping catastrophic climate change
because of the vast amount of carbon dioxide it absorbs.
The latest annual destruction is a substantial increase from
the 7,536 square kilometers that were deforested in 2018, the
year before Bolsonaro took office.
While environmentalists blamed the government for the rise,
federal officials hailed the figures as a sign of progress in
fighting deforestation, as the increase was far lower than the
34% increase recorded in 2019.
"While we are not here to celebrate this, it does signify
that the efforts we are making are beginning to bear fruit,"
Vice President Hamilton Mourao told reporters at Inpe
headquarters in the Sao Paulo satellite city of Sao Jose dos
Campos.
Bolsonaro has weakened the environmental enforcement agency
Ibama and called for introducing more commercial farming and
mining in the Amazon region, arguing it will lift the region out
of poverty. Environmental advocates say this has emboldened
illegal ranchers, miners and land grabbers to clear the forest.
"The PRODES figures show that Bolsonaro's plan worked. They
reflect the result of a successful initiative to annihilate the
capacity of the Brazilian State and the inspection bodies to
take care of our forests and fight crime in the Amazon," the
Brazilian non-governmental organization Climate Observatory said
in a statement.
The president's main policy response to global outcry over
Amazon destruction has been to send in the military, who were
first deployed in 2019 and are expected to remain in the region
fighting deforestation and forest fires through April 2021.
More recently, deforestation declined in July to September
compared with the same months a year ago, according to
preliminary Inpe data, but was back on the rise in October.
European leaders such as French President Emmanuel Macron
have fiercely criticized Brazil, arguing it is not doing enough
to protect the forest. The election of Joe Biden as U.S.
president has raised the possibility that the United States will
also ramp up pressure on Brazil over the rainforest.
Biden said in a debate that the world should offer Brazil
money to fund efforts to stop deforestation, and threatened
economic consequences against the Latin American nation if it
did not. The comment drew fierce criticism from Bolsonaro, who
said it was a threat against Brazil's sovereignty.
