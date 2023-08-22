BRASILIA, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Brazil's Treasury Secretary Rogerio Ceron said on Tuesday a final vote on tax reform by year end would yield additional cost reductions in the public debt service.

Addressing a government-sponsored event on the pending reform, which awaits Senate clearance after being approved by the lower house, Ceron emphasized the progress achieved by the proposal has already helped to lower the yield curve by more than 1000 basis points, implying savings with public debt interest of "hundreds of billions of reais." (Reporting by Marcela Ayres Editing by Chris Reese)