Shares of banks and other financial institutions fell amid fears rapidly rising rates would crimp loan activity.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury closed at a new 16-year high as traders bet the Federal Reserve would resume raising interest rates.

Latin American central banks are beginning to cut interest rates, as Chile, Brazil and others who were among the first global central banks to raise rates last year are again leading the way on policy, The Wall Street Journal reported.

