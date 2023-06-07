PARIS, June 7 (Reuters) - France is not against a long-delayed trade deal with South America's Mercosur bloc but doesn't want to rush negotiations it says would risk seeing the deal rejected by European parliaments if it didn't answer environmental and social concerns.

"We need to give time, time," Olivier Becht, France's trade minister, told Reuters in an interview from Brazil where he was meeting ministers and business representatives.

"We obviously need to wrap up. It's been 23 years that talks are ongoing. But the fact it took 23 years means it can take a couple of extra months too," he said. (Reporting by Michel Rose Editing by GV De Clercq)