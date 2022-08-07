Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. Euro / Brazilian Real (EUR/BRL)
  4. News
  5. Summary
       

EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL)
Delayed  -  05:29 2022-08-05 pm EDT
5.2666 BRL   -1.35%
12:02pGerman consul arrested in Brazil over husband's death
RE
08/06China's July soybean imports slide amid poor crush margins, weaker demand
RE
08/06Brazil police arrest 5 more in murder of British journalist in Amazon
RE
German consul arrested in Brazil over husband's death

08/07/2022 | 12:03pm EDT
RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - A German diplomat in Rio de Janeiro, Uwe Herbert Hahn, was arrested on Saturday night in connection with the death of his Belgian husband, police said.

Hahn said that his husband, Walter Biot, had died on Friday when he fell from their apartment in the Ipanema neighborhood after suffering a sudden illness.

But police arrested him on suspicion of murder after their forensics found bloodstains in the apartment and the autopsy of Biot's body showed multiple wounds. Television images showed police taking Hahn away in a police car.

"The circumstances of the death are evident. We realized there was a violent death from the traces of injury in different parts of the body," police investigator Camila Lourenco told reporters.

The German Consulate in Rio did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

According to Brazilian news portal G1, the couple had been together for 23 years. Biot was 52.

(Reporting by Rodrigo Viga; Writing by Marcela Ayres; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)


© Reuters 2022
