Global executives see Ukraine conflict accelerating energy transition

MELBOURNE, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Executives at companies
across 20 major economies see the Ukraine conflict speeding up
the pace of the transition to cleaner energy, rather than
slowing it down, a survey by Britain-based law firm Ashurst
found.
The findings counter fears that bans on Russian natural gas
following its invasion of Ukraine, which Moscow calls a special
operation, are driving up demand for coal for heat and power
generation and hampering investment in wind and solar power.
"The need to ensure greater energy security made evident by
the crisis is likely to lead to a quicker energy transition, not
a slowdown," Ashurst said in a report released on Wednesday.
More than 75% of 1,999 senior executives surveyed across
Group of 20 (G20) countries expected the Ukraine conflict would
speed up energy transition in their country, while 12% predicted
it would slow transition, Ashurst said.
Companies and banks were driving investment in renewable
power, particularly in such countries as Brazil, India and
China, with government funding having dropped to fourth place
from the top spot last year, the survey found.
That trend is expected to shift further, with survey
respondents saying they expected funds, not corporates, to be
the leading new investors in renewable power in their country in
the next five years, particularly in the Asia-Pacific region.
However infrastructure investor Quinbrook sees renewable
energy investments slowing in Australia over the next two years
as unpredictable energy prices threaten returns and equipment
shortages delay projects.
"So next year will be pretty lean in terms of investment
numbers, despite all the headline activity that's around,"
Quinbrook Infrastructure Partners co-founder David Scaysbrook
said at a briefing on Tuesday.
Ashurst ran its third survey of senior executives involved
in energy decision-making at state-owned enterprises, publicly
listed companies and private companies across the G20 countries
between June 22 and July 7.
That was before the United States passed the Inflation
Reduction Act (IRA), which provides billions of dollars in tax
credits for renewable energy, possibly sapping investment from
other countries.
"The IRA has doubled down on incentives for investing in
America," Scaysbrook said.
