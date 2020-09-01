Global regas capacity being built to hit 10-year high in 2020-Woodmac

* 144 mtpa of new capacity includes new terminals and
SINGAPORE, Sept 2 (Reuters) - The amount of regasification
capacity, plants that bring liquefied natural gas (LNG) back to
a gas, currently under construction globally will rise to a
10-year high this year, research and consultancy firm Wood
Mackenzie said on Wednesday.
Regasification capacity being built may rise to 144 million
tonnes per annum (mmtpa), led by projects in China, Wood
Mackenzie said.
This includes 33 new terminals totalling 92.8 mmtpa that are
under construction and another 51 mmtpa of capacity to be added
to existing terminals, WoodMac said.
China, the world's second largest LNG importer after Japan,
accounts for over one-third, or 52.6 mmtpa, of the new capacity,
including 10 new terminals.
India is building five new terminals with a capacity of 20
mmtpa while Europe could add 13 mmtpa of additional capacity
from expansion projects until 2025 across the Netherlands,
Poland, France, Greece and the United Kingdom.
While the coronavirus pandemic has hampered construction and
could lead to potential delays of new projects, seven new regas
terminals are expected to make a final investment decision (FID)
this year, WoodMac said.
This includes Cyprus LNG and China's Yantai LNG and Tianjin
LNG, which announced FID in the first half of 2020.
"We think a further four terminals have a good chance of
reaching FID before the end of the year: Alexandropoulos LNG, in
Eastern Greece, Hong Kong LNG, Vila do Conde terminal from
Golar, located in North Brazil and Puerto Sandino, in
Nicaragua," WoodMac Research Director Giles Farrer said.
Southeast Asia has also been a focus for regas development
with Myanmar and Vietnam completing terminals in record time to
stave off power shortages, Wood Mackenzie's Asia LNG Research
Analyst Otavio Veras said.
Specifically, Veras noted Hai Linh Company's terminal in
Vung Tau, Vietnam, and a small-scale terminal in Thanlyin,
Myanmar, which received its first cargo from Malaysia's
Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas) this year.
(Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; Editing by Christian
Schmollinger)