Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. Euro / Brazilian Real (EUR/BRL)
  4. News
  5. Summary
       

EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL)
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Global sugar market grateful for India supply, once viewed as a threat

10/08/2021 | 05:49pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A labourer carries a sack filled with sugar to load it onto a supply truck at a wholesale market in Kolkata, India

SAO PAULO/NEW YORK (Reuters) -India may be the only country able to fill a looming global supply gap for sugar as the Brazilian crop ends, making the world's sugar market grateful for the Asian country that was once viewed as a threat to the market's stability.

"Without India filling this gap, from November to March or April, the global sugar market would have a serious problem," said Paulo Roberto de Souza, the Chief Executive of Alvean Sugar SL, the world's largest sugar trader.

India's sugar policies, which include large subsidies, have been questioned for years at the World Trade Organization by competitors including Brazil and Australia.

In an interview, Souza said sugar buying is about to increase even as the drought-hit crop in top grower Brazil winds down and costs for the commodity, as well as for ocean freight, have increased sharply.

He said that sugar consuming countries have been heavily reliant on available stocks during the year to avoid paying high shipping and sugar values, adding that those stocks are currently at critically low levels.

"Now they have no choice," he said, expecting an increase on orders in the market that will have to be met by Indian producers, but at a higher price.

Sugar prices are near their highest since early 2017 mainly due to poor production in top grower Brazil following drought and frosts.

Alvean's research department does not see much improvement in Brazil next season, expecting a cane crop of around 530 million tonnes and sugar production at around 32-32.5 million tonnes for the center-south region.

"The fields have suffered a lot and it seems we will have La Nina next year, which means less rain in the center-south," Souza said.

Alvean projects the global supply deficit to nearly double in 2021/22 (Oct-Sept) from the previous year to up to 6 million tonnes, while it sees global sugar use growing 1.2% in 2021/22 from 0.7% in the previous season as countries further reopen after the pandemic.

Souza says sugar prices will have to increase further to attract enough Indian selling to fill the market's gap.

He says Indian sugar export parity -- the equivalent to domestic prices -- is currently around 21 cents per pound, already above New York futures.[SOF/L]

(Reporting by Roberto Samora and Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by Kirsten Donovan and David Gregorio)

By Roberto Samora and Marcelo Teixeira


© Reuters 2021
All news about EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL)
03:25pWheat Falls as Traders Await WASDE -- Daily Grain Highlights
DJ
01:48pLula keen to debate Bolsonaro on rebuilding Brazil in 2022 campaign
RE
12:16pBrazil soymeal exports soar as drought disrupts Argentina export route
RE
11:58aGREAT PANTHER MINING : Down 8.2% as Third-Quarter Production Drops 44%
MT
07:05aBAYER : Corteva faces slow start as it takes aim at Bayer's Brazil soy reign
RE
01:07aBrazil Seeking to Secure 150 Million Doses of Pfizer COVID-19 Jab For 2022
MT
10/07Brazil miner Vale sees no near-term spin-off of base metals unit
RE
10/07Materials Shares Rise as Debt-Limit Deal Lifts Stocks -- Materials Roundup
DJ
10/07Only Shell, Ecopetrol place bids in disappointing Brazilian oil round
RE
10/07NUTRIEN : RBC Capital Markets Raises Nutrien's Price Target Amid Strong Fertilizer Prices
MT
More news
Chart EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL)
Duration : Period :
Euro / Brazilian Real (EUR/BRL) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral