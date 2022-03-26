How to save the Amazon? Brazil company says NFTs are the answer

BRASILIA, March 26 (Reuters) - A Brazilian company that owns
410 square kilometers (158 square miles) of Amazon rainforest is
offering a new way to fund conservation: selling non-fungible
tokens (NFTs) that allow buyers to sponsor the preservation of
specific areas of jungle.
NFTs are a kind of crypto asset that exploded in popularity
last year, with a unique digital signature guaranteeing they are
one of a kind. Other efforts to fund conservation via NFTs
include plans for a South African wildlife reserve.
In Brazil, a company called Nemus on Friday began selling
NFTs granting buyers unique sponsorship of different sized
tracts of forest, with the proceeds going to preserve the trees,
regenerate clear-cut areas and foster sustainable development.
Token holders will not own the land itself, but will have
access to key information about its preservation, from satellite
imagery to licensing and other documentation, said Nemus founder
Flavio de Meira Penna.
He said Nemus had sold 10% of an initial offer of tokens for
8,000 hectares on the first day.
"My guess is this will accelerate rapidly in coming weeks,"
Penna told Reuters, adding that blockchain technology would
ensure transparency in the use of the funds.
Plots vary in size from a quarter of a hectare to 81
hectares (0.6 to 200 acres), which buyers will be able to locate
with online maps.
NFTs for the smallest plots sell for $150 and the largest
fetch $51,000, said Penna, who is hoping to raise $4 million to
$5 million to buy an additional 2 million hectares of land
already under negotiations in the municipality of Pauini in
Amazonas state.
Along with preserving the forest, Penna said the funds would
support sustainable development efforts such as harvesting acai
berries and Brazil nuts by local communities in Pauini, which is
the size of Belgium.
Each token comes with artwork of an Amazon plant or animal
and is processed by San Francisco-based Concept Art House, a
content developer and publisher for NFTs.
Critics have questioned the value of NFTs for environmental
causes because tokens using the blockchain technology require
intense computing power, driving up demand for electricity
generation that releases climate-warming greenhouse gases.
Penna dismissed that view, saying preservation of threatened
areas of the Amazon far outweighs the environmental cost of NFT
transactions.
(Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Richard Chang and
Andrea Ricci)