WASHINGTON, Nov 20 (Reuters) - The governors of the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) have elected Ilan Goldfajn of Brazil as president of Latin American's largest development bank after Mauricio Claver-Carone, the first American to lead the bank, was ousted over ethics violations, two sources told Reuters. (Reporting by Cassandra Garrison in Mexico City and Andrea Shalal in Washington; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)