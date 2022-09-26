IDB governors oust Trump nominee Claver-Carone after investigation

(Adds background of case)
MEXICO CITY/WASHINGTON, Sept 26 (Reuters) - The
governors of the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) voted on
Monday to fire Mauricio Claver-Carone, a person with knowledge
of the vote said, after an investigation showed the only
American president in the bank’s 62-year history had an intimate
relationship with a subordinate.
The governors of Latin America's largest development bank
began voting early on Thursday and reached the required quorum
and majority vote Monday, the source told Reuters. Nominations
for Claver-Carone's replacement, likely a politically charged
process, were expected to begin as early as next week.
Some members are pushing for Claver-Carone to be
replaced with a woman, several sources briefed on the search for
his replacement told Reuters.
Headquartered in Washington, the IDB is a key investor in
Latin America and the Caribbean, behind nearly 600 ongoing
infrastructure, health, tourism and other projects. It was
responsible for $23.4 billion in financing and other financial
commitments in 2021, and was expected to lend billions to
Argentina in 2022 and 2023 to help ease economic turmoil.
Cuban-American Claver-Carone was nominated for a
five-year term then-President Donald Trump and took office in
October 2020. He had tried to wrest power away from Argentina
and Brazil, which have dominated the bank's agenda in the past,
and provide more of a role for smaller countries.
The 14 directors voted unanimously on Thursday to recommend
firing Claver-Carone after an independent ethics investigation
found evidence he had engaged in an intimate relationship with a
senior staffer for whom he had made employment decisions,
including salary increases totaling more than 45% of base pay in
less than one year.
Investigators found that Claver-Carone created a hostile
environment at the bank, with numerous staff members fearing
reprisals and retaliation for participating fully and honestly
in the probe, three sources said. Ten of the 50 people
interviewed for the probe expressed such concerns, one source
added.
"Across the bank, everyone is celebrating this," one
source said about his departure.
Claver-Carone could not be reached by phone on Monday
and did not respond to a text message. He has previously denied
the allegations, blasting the investigation for failing to "meet
international standards of integrity." The bank's executive vice
president, Reina Irene Mejia, from Honduras, is expected to take
over as acting president until a successor is chosen, a source
said.
The bank had no immediate comment.
