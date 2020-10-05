IMF raises Brazil 2020 GDP forecast to -5.8% from -9.1%

BRASILIA, Oct 5 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund
on Monday revised up its 2020 economic outlook for Brazil, but
warned that risks remain "exceptionally high and multifaceted"
and government debt is on course to end the year around 100% of
gross domestic product.
The IMF now expects Latin America's largest economy to
shrink by 5.8% this year, much less than the 9.1% contraction it
had previously estimated, and predicts a "partial" recovery and
2.8% growth next year.
In a document outlining the preliminary findings from a
recent staff visit to Brazil, the IMF said "significant"
downside risks include a second wave of the pandemic, "long-term
scarring" from a long recession, and confidence shocks given
Brazil's huge public debt.
Even though the IMF welcomes the government's commitment to
reducing Brazil's debt, it warned that it could take time for
employment, incomes, and poverty to return to pre-pandemic
levels.
"If health, economic, and social conditions were to turn out
worse than the authorities expect, they should be prepared to
provide additional fiscal support," the IMF said, adding that
the near-term policy priority is "saving lives and livelihoods."
Emergency aid payments to millions of Brazil's poorest
families are due to expire at the end of this year, fueling
political controversy, fiscal uncertainty and financial market
volatility in recent weeks over what program will replace them.
The IMF noted that Brazil's interest rate curve is "very
steep", highlighting these longer-term fiscal fears, and said a
series of structural reforms to lock in "medium-term
consolidation will be essential" to mitigate the debt risks.
It warned that without "unequivocal" evidence that the
government's spending cap rule will be preserved, extra spending
could erode market confidence and push up interest rates.
With limited room for looser fiscal policy, Brazil must rely
more on monetary policy, the IMF said, adding that the central
bank has room to cut its benchmark Selic rate from its current
record low 2% if inflation and inflation expectations remain
low.
"As a complement, continued use of forward guidance to
signal that the policy rate would stay low for longer,
conditional on maintaining a sound fiscal regime, could have an
expansionary effect without risks to financial stability," the
IMF said.
(Reporting by Jamie McGeever
Editing by Nick Zieminski)