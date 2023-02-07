Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. Euro / Brazilian Real (EUR/BRL)
  4. News
  5. Summary
       

EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL)
Delayed  -  08:57:56 2023-02-07 am EST
5.5265 BRL   +0.13%
08:11aMexico peso to pare recent gains but be kept firm by tight policy
RE
07:23aRBA Raises Rates, Signals More to Come; Market's -2-
DJ
07:20aBrazil's central bank sees risks from fiscal framework review and stimulus
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

In Rio de Janeiro, Carnival returns full steam ahead; record tourism expected

02/07/2023 | 09:03am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Preparation for Carnival in Sao Paulo

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Rio de Janeiro's famously colorful Carnival celebration will return in full force this month and is expected to generate nearly $1 billion in business, an all-time high, following the pandemic-related restrictions of years past.

The streets of Brazil's second largest city will again play host to the free and wildly hedonistic parties, known as blocos, while the traditional samba schools will parade through the city's Marques de Sapucai Sambadrome.

With the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic seemingly behind, authorities expect the annual celebration to break records in the tourism and service sectors, offsetting some of the losses of the prior years.

"We believe the economy will generate five billion reais ($971.55 million) during Carnival alone, a record," the president of the Rio Tourism Company (Riotur), Ronnie Aguiar, told Reuters. "We're here very ready to welcome everyone who comes from all over the world."

Around 80,000 tourists from abroad are expected to travel to Rio for Carnival, up from 55,000 in 2020, before the pandemic struck Brazil, according to the International Association of Air Transport.

Countless hours of preparation go into planning for Brazil's largest annual celebration.

"The volume of work is always very big. It's a rush to be able to deliver everything on time, but we hope it's worth it and it's going to be very beautiful," said Alessandra Araujo Rodrigues, a member of the Unidos do Viradouro samba school.

Over 150 Carnival street blocos are expected to take over Rio's streets during the week of Feb. 18-21, though celebrations will extend for the whole month.

($1 = 5.1464 reais)

(Additional reporting by Fernando Cardoso; Writing by Carolina Pulice; Editing by Anthony Esposito and Leslie Adler)

By Sergio Queiroz


© Reuters 2023
All news about EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL)
08:11aMexico peso to pare recent gains but be kept firm by tight policy
RE
07:23aRBA Raises Rates, Signals More to Come; Market's -2-
DJ
07:20aBrazil's central bank sees risks from fiscal framework review and stimulus
RE
06:59aChina says it will set up yuan clearing arrangements in Brazil
RE
06:44aEmerging market currencies to gain on better global economic outlook
RE
05:44aBrazil police conduct new raids as part of probe into Brasilia riots
RE
03:42aEmerging market funds see big inflows in January on China reopening
RE
12:20aSoybeans inch higher as heavy rains in Brazil disrupt harvest
RE
02/06Soybeans inch higher as heavy rains in Brazil disrupt harvest
RE
02/06Son of Brazilian billionaire founder of Banco Safra sues family
RE
More news
Chart EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL)
Duration : Period :
Euro / Brazilian Real (EUR/BRL) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish