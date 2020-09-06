Log in
Euro / Brazilian Real (EUR/BRL)       

EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL)
India reports global daily record of new coronavirus cases

09/06/2020 | 02:24am EDT

NEW DELHI, Sept 6 (Reuters) - India added more than 90,000 cases of the novel coronavirus on Sunday, a global daily record, according to data from the federal health ministry.

There were 90,632 new cases in the 24 hours to Sunday, according to the data from the Ministry of Health and Famlily Welfare, while the number of deaths rose by 1,065 to 70,626.

The country is set to pass Brazil on Monday as the second most affected country by total infections and will be behind only the United States, which has 6.4 million cases and nearly 193,000 deaths.

Coronavirus cases in India have reached 4.1 million and about 3.2 million affected people have been treated so far, the government data showed.

Medical experts said the country was seeing a second wave of the pandemic in some parts of the country, and that case numbers have surged because of increased testing and the easing of restrictions on public movement.

The government will partially restore metro train services in the national capital of New Delhi from Monday.

The pandemic will not finish this year as the virus has spread from big cities to other parts of the country, Randeep Guleria, the director of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi, said in an interview with India Today TV.

The number of cases could continue to rise before the curve flattens out, he said.

India has logged the world's largest daily coronavirus case load for almost a month even as its government pushes to open businesses to revive a contracting economy. (Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

