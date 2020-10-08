India's coronavirus infections rise by 70,496 to 6.91 million

BENGALURU, Oct 9 (Reuters) - India's total coronavirus cases
rose by 70,496 in the last 24 hours to 6.91 million on Friday
morning, data from the health ministry showed.
Deaths from COVID-19 infections rose by 964 to 106,490, the
ministry said.
India's death toll from the novel coronavirus rose past
100,000 on Saturday, only the third country in the world to
reach that bleak milestone, after the United States and Brazil,
and its epidemic shows no sign of abating.
(Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by
Christian Schmollinger)