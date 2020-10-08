Log in
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL)       

EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL)
India's coronavirus infections rise by 70,496 to 6.91 million

10/08/2020 | 11:58pm EDT

BENGALURU, Oct 9 (Reuters) - India's total coronavirus cases rose by 70,496 in the last 24 hours to 6.91 million on Friday morning, data from the health ministry showed.

Deaths from COVID-19 infections rose by 964 to 106,490, the ministry said.

India's death toll from the novel coronavirus rose past 100,000 on Saturday, only the third country in the world to reach that bleak milestone, after the United States and Brazil, and its epidemic shows no sign of abating. (Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

