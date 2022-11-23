Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. Euro / Brazilian Real (EUR/BRL)
  4. News
  5. Summary
       

EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL)
Delayed  -  11:21 2022-11-23 am EST
5.5938 BRL   +1.30%
11:06aKey Brazil senator pushing to waive at least $19 billion from spending cap
RE
10:56aBrazil's Nubank rolls out Mexican savings accounts, debit card
RE
09:00aIndia to allow a further 2-4 million tonnes of sugar exports this season - ISMA
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Key Brazil senator pushing to waive at least $19 billion from spending cap

11/23/2022 | 11:06am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Senator Marcelo Castro poses during an interview with Reuters at the Federal Senate in Brasilia

BRASILIA (Reuters) -Brazilian Senator Marcelo Castro said on Wednesday that a constitutional amendment backed by President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva must exempt at least 100 billion reais ($19 billion) from a constitutional spending cap next year.

In an interview with Reuters, Castro, the key lawmaker handling 2023 budget talks, said the initial idea of permanently excluding the "Bolsa Familia" welfare program from the spending ceiling had "lost a lot of strength."

The discussions are now for a waiver of one or four years, he added.

The senator also said he was against including in the bill a commitment to a new fiscal framework, as suggested by some in Lula's Workers Party.

Castro said that would represent "another problem for people to understand, discuss, criticize".

Lula's transition team first proposed to remove the Bolsa Familia program from the spending cap indefinitely, opening space for 175 billion reais in new spending.

The initial proposal also removed some public investments from the cap, opening room for another 23 billion reais in public spending next year.

($1 = 5.3907 reais)

(Reporting by Ricardo Brito and Bernardo Caram; Writing by Marcela Ayres; Editing by David Gregorio)


© Reuters 2022
All news about EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL)
11:06aKey Brazil senator pushing to waive at least $19 billion from spending cap
RE
10:56aBrazil's Nubank rolls out Mexican savings accounts, debit card
RE
09:00aIndia to allow a further 2-4 million tonnes of sugar exports this season - ISMA
RE
06:58aJPMorgan expects to keep growing in Latin America with improved outlook
RE
05:02aExclusive-U.S. aims to sanction Brazil deforesters, adding bite to climate fight
RE
04:34aBritvic profit boosted by hot summer and end of Covid restrictions
AN
02:20aProsus Buys Remaining Stake In Just Eat Takeaway.com's iFood Business For $310 Million
MT
01:54aAguia Resources Hits High-Grade Copper at Brazil's Copper Project
MT
01:14aBrazil's Bolsonaro challenges election results
RE
12:06aWheat eases on supply prospects; China COVID woes cap soybean gains
RE
More news
Chart EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL)
Duration : Period :
Euro / Brazilian Real (EUR/BRL) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish