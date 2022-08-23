Log in
  Homepage
  Currencies
  Euro / Brazilian Real (EUR/BRL)
  News
  Summary
       

EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL)
Delayed  -  11:20 2022-08-23 am EDT
5.0770 BRL   -0.89%
11:18aLatin America, Caribbean economies to grow 2.7% in 2022 -ECLAC
RE
10:53aUBS Says Iron Ore Market Weakening, Expects Prices To Further Decline
MT
10:41aUBS on The Latest Brazil Presidential Polls Aggregator
MT
Latin America, Caribbean economies to grow 2.7% in 2022 -ECLAC

08/23/2022 | 11:18am EDT
SANTIAGO, Aug 23 (Reuters) - The economies of Latin America and the Caribbean are seen growing 2.7% in 2022, the United Nations' Economic Commission for the region (ECLAC) said on Tuesday, boosted by private consumption and exceeding the previous forecast of 1.8%.

The region saw 6.5% growth in 2021.

ECLAC said in a report that growth in the region had been affected by the war in Ukraine and inflationary pressures, along with a drop in foreign investment.

"Although some countries in the region, mainly the net exporters of energy, have benefited from the high price of these products in the international markets, in most countries there are falls in terms of trade, along with a slowdown in exports," ECLAC said.

Brazil, the region's top economy, should grow by 1.6% this year, while Mexico, Latin America's second largest economy, was set to advance 1.9%.

Annual consumer price inflation in the region was 8.4% in June, compared to 2.9% for 2020 and 2019, 3.0% in 2018 and 3.4% in 2017, ECLAC data showed.

ECLAC underscored there is a "great challenge of addressing inflationary pressures" without "further slowing growth." (Reporting by Natalia Ramos and Carolina Pulice; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Bernadette Baum)


© Reuters 2022
