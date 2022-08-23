Latin America, Caribbean economies to grow 2.7% in 2022 -ECLAC

SANTIAGO, Aug 23 (Reuters) - The economies of Latin America
and the Caribbean are seen growing 2.7% in 2022, the United
Nations' Economic Commission for the region (ECLAC) said on
Tuesday, boosted by private consumption and exceeding the
previous forecast of 1.8%.
The region saw 6.5% growth in 2021.
ECLAC said in a report that growth in the region had been
affected by the war in Ukraine and inflationary pressures, along
with a drop in foreign investment.
"Although some countries in the region, mainly the net
exporters of energy, have benefited from the high price of these
products in the international markets, in most countries there
are falls in terms of trade, along with a slowdown in exports,"
ECLAC said.
Brazil, the region's top economy, should grow by 1.6% this
year, while Mexico, Latin America's second largest economy, was
set to advance 1.9%.
Annual consumer price inflation in the region was 8.4% in
June, compared to 2.9% for 2020 and 2019, 3.0% in 2018 and 3.4%
in 2017, ECLAC data showed.
ECLAC underscored there is a "great challenge of addressing
inflationary pressures" without "further slowing growth."
