Lula delays announcing first Brazil ministry picks until next week -sources

BRASILIA, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Brazilian President-elect
Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has pushed back his first Cabinet
announcements to next week, two people familiar with the matter
said on Wednesday, dragging out key appointments that have kept
financial markets on edge.
Lula now aims to announce many future ministers at once
rather than just a handful, as had been originally expected this
week, said one of the sources, who requested anonymity to
discuss private deliberations.
Lula has spent this week in the capital Brasilia in talks
with centrist parties about joining the governing coalition,
which could reshape the composition of his Cabinet.
The most likely choice for the key role of finance minister,
former Sao Paulo Mayor Fernando Haddad, is scheduled to return
to Sao Paulo on Wednesday night, sources said, adding to the
view that major announcements are not coming this week.
Lawmaker Alexandre Padilha, who has also been in the running
for finance minister, now looks more likely to take a role as
political coordinator in the Cabinet, sources said. Jose Mucio
Monteiro, who had a role in Lula's 2003-2010 government before
taking a seat on the federal audit court, is on track to be
defense minister, sources added.
Centrist Senator Simone Tebet, who placed third in the
presidential race before throwing her support behind Lula in the
runoff, is expected to run the Social Development Ministry,
sources said. She is one of about 10 women expected to take
around a third of senior roles in Lula's Cabinet, sources added.
