Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. Euro / Brazilian Real (EUR/BRL)
  4. News
  5. Summary
       

EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL)
Delayed  -  03:20 2022-08-31 pm EDT
5.2251 BRL   +2.12%
02:42pLula eyes gradual boost to Brazil welfare program, says aide
RE
01:01pFrance's Tereos advances sugar production as energy curbs loom
RE
10:18aStoneX Group Expands Foreign Exchange Offering in Brazil With FX Online
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Lula eyes gradual boost to Brazil welfare program, says aide

08/31/2022 | 02:42pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Brazilian presidential election debate

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazilian presidential frontrunner Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is looking to gradually boost the country's main welfare program, starting with an extra 18 billion reais ($3.47 billion) if he is elected in October and the budget allows, an aide told Reuters.

Lula, who launched the iconic Bolsa Familia welfare program as president from 2003 to 2010, has given few details to back up his vows to expand the current system, rebranded Auxilio Brasil by his electoral rival, incumbent President Jair Bolsonaro.

Bolsonaro boosted Auxilio Brasil payments for the poorest Brazilians to 600 reais a month through the end of this year, from 400 reais previously. Both he and Lula promise they will find funding to maintain the more generous payments in 2023, at an annual cost of some 160 billion reais.

Beyond that, the leftist Lula, who leads far-right Bolsonaro by double digits ahead of the Oct. 2 election according to most opinion polls, is looking for ways to expand the program, said former Social Development Minister Tereza Campello.

"Our first priority would be finding resources to secure the payments of 600 reais," said Campello, who is leading studies for Lula's new welfare proposals. "After that, we are proposing a project that would come step by step".

One of the first priorities would be variable stipends based on family size, such as an extra monthly payment of 150 reais per child up to 6 years old. That per-child stipend would boost the program's cost by about 11.5% to 178 billion reais ($34.38 billion), she said.

Campello stressed that any expansion would come in stages, depending on space in the 2023 budget, as Lula's economic team works to understand the state of public finances.

"We still don't know the real fiscal situation".

($1 = 5.1883 reais)

(Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassu; Writing by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Brad Haynes and Alistair Bell)

By Lisandra Paraguassu


© Reuters 2022
All news about EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL)
02:42pLula eyes gradual boost to Brazil welfare program, says aide
RE
01:01pFrance's Tereos advances sugar production as energy curbs loom
RE
10:18aStoneX Group Expands Foreign Exchange Offering in Brazil With FX Online
MT
09:23aG20 climate talks in Indonesia fail to agree communique
RE
07:22aBrazil personal care firm MPM announces capital increase of up to $44 million
RE
06:17aValOre Metals Closes Oversubscribed $2.9 Million Private Placement
MT
04:10aExclusive-Lula pushes Brazil-Indonesia-Congo COP forest alliance if elected
RE
02:33aVH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities Buys $240 Million Hydro Electricity Site In ..
MT
01:56aClariant Strikes $113 Million Deal To Offload Quats Division
MT
01:11aG20 host Indonesia urges cooperation to tackle global climate issues
RE
More news
Chart EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL)
Duration : Period :
Euro / Brazilian Real (EUR/BRL) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish