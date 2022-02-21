Lula holds healthy lead in Brazil presidential race, poll shows

SAO PAULO, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Brazil's former leftist
President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva still holds a healthy lead
in this year's presidential race over right-wing incumbent Jair
Bolsonaro, according to a new poll released on Monday.
The survey run by MDA Pesquisa and sponsored by the National
Transportation Confederation (CNT) showed 42% support for Lula
and 28% for Bolsonaro, if the October election were held today.
The results showed a marginal improvement for Bolsonaro
compared to MDA's last survey in December, when the incumbent
polled at 26% compared to 43% for Lula. Other polls this month
have also shown a slightly tighter race.
Although they have not formally declared their candidacies,
the rivals made clear their intentions to run. Financial markets
have been reacting to signals from Lula about economic proposals
if his Workers Party returns to power.
The election is shaping up to be a highly polarized race
between the current and former presidents, with little room to
date for a third challenger.
Former Ceara Governor Ciro Gomes and former Justice Minister
Sergio Moro both polled just shy of 7% in the MDA survey, with
the latter slipping from nearly 9% in December. Sao Paulo
Governor Joao Doria remained stuck on 2%.
The poll of 2,002 potential voters was conducted Feb. 16-19
via in-person interviews, with a margin of error of 2.2
percentage points.
(Reporting by Eduardo Simoes and Steven Grattan
Editing by Brad Haynes and Diane Craft)