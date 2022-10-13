Lula plans broad Brazil consumer debt renegotiation, adviser says

BRASILIA, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Brazilian presidential
candidate Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has proposed a broad
consumer debt renegotiation program backed by government
guarantees, aimed at relief for lower-income families if he wins
an Oct. 30 runoff election, a senior adviser said.
Economist Guilherme Mello, who is advising Lula's Workers
Party, told Reuters the government would partially guarantee
renegotiations of up to 95 billion reais ($18.2 billion) of
non-bank debts such as power, water, retail and phone bills, for
consumers earning up to 3,600 reais ($677) per month.
The first step of the proposed program, called "Desenrola
Brasil," would be to build credit bureaus centralizing data on
those consumer debts to coordinate discounts from creditors.
Renegotiated debts would be partially covered by a government
guarantee fund of 7-16 billion reais, Mello said.
"These are very reasonable amounts for the government to
contribute," he added. "You can have a design based on tax
credits that banks have, you have several possibilities to
design this fund."
The details of the plan, described broadly in Lula's leftist
presidential platform, come after right-wing incumbent Jair
Bolsonaro announced a debt renegotiation program for some 4
million clients of state bank Caixa Econômica Federal.
Nearly 70 million Brazilians have been blacklisted by credit
scoring agencies after the pandemic and surging inflation
battered families' budgets, weighing on an economic rebound.
Mello, who leads the team drafting economic proposals for
Lula at the leftist Perseu Abramo think tank, said the
government would set a minimum discount for renegotiating debts
in the program and prioritize creditors offering more relief. He
said preliminary calculations for the guarantee fund assumed a
default rate of 25% and a discount of 30-70% on debts.
Advisers are designing the program with an initial focus on
non-bank debt because it represents 72% of total household
liabilities, he said. But they are also studying strategies to
encourage restructuring of bank debt at lower interest rates by
reducing lenders' compulsory deposits.
