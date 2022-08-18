Log in
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL)
2022-08-18
5.2138 BRL   -0.83%
Lula's lead against Bolsonaro narrows in Brazil's election race - poll

08/18/2022 | 05:59pm EDT
Brazil's President Bolsonaro starts his presidential re-election campaign in Sao Jose dos Campos

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's lead over incumbent President Jair Bolsonaro slipped three percentage points ahead of the country's election, a survey by pollster Datafolha showed on Thursday.

Lula drew 47% voter support in the poll against Bolsonaro's 32%, compared with 47% and 29%, respectively, in July.

(Reporting by Peter Frontini; editing by Diane Craft)


© Reuters 2022
All news about EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL)
05:59pLula's lead against Bolsonaro narrows in Brazil's election race - poll
RE
02:31pSpain's Aena wins largest block in Brazil airport auction
RE
01:38pNew diesel rules to affect valuation of Brazil's Petrobras refineries -sources
RE
11:55aUBS Lowers Its Brazil Inflation Forecasts for This Year
MT
11:45aCabral Gold Up 1.5% after Reporting Assay Results from Drilling at Cuiu Cuiu Gold Distr..
MT
11:34aNational Bank Notes Improved Outlook for Exploration, Development Opportunities at Brav..
MT
09:44aMercadoLibre to create cryptocurrency as part of loyalty program
RE
02:30aSouth Africa suspends anti-dumping duty on Brazilian chicken
RE
08/17Switzerland's Holcim Wins Brazilian Regulatory Nod For $1 Billion Sale Of Local Cement ..
MT
08/17Brazil's Burger King owner snubs Mubadala bid
RE
Chart EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL)
Euro / Brazilian Real (EUR/BRL) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish