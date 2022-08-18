Lula's lead against Bolsonaro narrows in Brazil's election race - poll
08/18/2022 | 05:59pm EDT
SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's lead over incumbent President Jair Bolsonaro slipped three percentage points ahead of the country's election, a survey by pollster Datafolha showed on Thursday.
Lula drew 47% voter support in the poll against Bolsonaro's 32%, compared with 47% and 29%, respectively, in July.
