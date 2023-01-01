Advanced search
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL)
Delayed  -  06:43 2023-01-01 pm EST
5.6625 BRL   -0.09%
05:59pLula breaks into tears as he addresses Brazilians
RE
09:15aLula returns to office in a troubled, divided Brazil
RE
07:05aAnalysis-Jail time hardened Lula's resolve to tackle poverty over profit
RE
Lula sworn in as Brazil's president

01/01/2023 | 03:37pm EST
STORY: Lula, 77, narrowly defeated Bolsonaro in October to win an unprecedented third presidential term after a hiatus that saw him spend a year and a half behind bars on corruption convictions that were later overturned.

"I promise to maintain, defend and fulfill the Constitution, observe the laws, promote the good of the Brazilian people, hold up the unity, integrity and independence of Brazil," Lula da Silva said.

In his previous years as Workers Party (PT) president from 2003-2010, the former union leader lifted millions of Brazilians from poverty during a commodity boom that buoyed the economy.

Now, he faces the daunting challenge of improving Brazil's stagnant economy while also uniting a country that has become painfully polarized under Bolsonaro.


All news about EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL)
05:59pLula breaks into tears as he addresses Brazilians
RE
09:15aLula returns to office in a troubled, divided Brazil
RE
07:05aAnalysis-Jail time hardened Lula's resolve to tackle poverty over profit
RE
02:01aBrazil welcomes New Year at Copacabana Beach
RE
01:21aSupporters ready for Brazil's Lula's inauguration
RE
2022Brazil acting president hits out at 'silent' Bolsonaro in New Year speech
RE
2022Brazil's Lula calls for peace at meetings with Russia, Ukraine representatives
RE
2022'I ask myself where I went wrong' -Brazil's Bolsonaro
RE
2022Casino's GPA prepares to spin off Colombian supermarket operator Exito
RE
2022Bolivia to reduce gas shipments to Argentina next winter, says Argentine gov't
RE
Chart EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL)
Technical analysis trends EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral