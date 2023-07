STORY: In an interview a day after being voted the next head of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, Britain's Jim Skea said the organization are committed to "at least a little bit of overshoot" of the long-term threshold set in the 2015 Paris deal.

"We are, I think, committed to at least some degree of overshoot," he said via video link from Nairobi where he won a run-off against Brazil's Thelma Krug.

The 35-year old U.N. body is responsible for assessing the latest climate change science through its authoritative reports. Interest in this election has been high as extreme heatwaves across China, Europe and North America have sparked fires and water shortages, bumping climate change up the political agenda.