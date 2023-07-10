BRASILIA, July 10 (Reuters) - The view that eventual monetary easing in Brazil will kick off with "parsimony" represents a unanimous stance within the central bank's rate-setting committee, one of its members said on Monday.

Brazil's yield curve has begun to reflect divided bets between an initial interest rate cut of 25 or 50 basis points . But Fernanda Guardado, the bank's director of international affairs, told newspaper Folha de S. Paulo that terms like "parsimony" were included by unanimous consensus in the bank's official communication by the committee "and they play a role there."

In the minutes of its latest policy decision, when the central bank maintained its benchmark interest rate at a cycle-high of 13.75% for the seventh consecutive time, policymakers signaled that a majority sees the possibility of a "parsimonious" rate cut at the next meeting in August, provided that a more benign inflation scenario is consolidated.

Acknowledging that she is part of the more cautious minority, Guardado said, "We are at a point that still calls for some caution."

Following the government's decision to set a 3% inflation target for 2026, Guardado also said the decision represents progress.

"It was a decision well received by economists and society, and it appears to be impacting long-term inflation expectations," she said.

President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has frequently criticized the newly independent central bank for holding rates despite a significant decline in inflation. He has also called for higher inflation targets to enable monetary policy easing. Those appeals, which he has cut back on in recent months, contributed to rising inflation expectations earlier this year. (Reporting by Marcela Ayres in Brasilia Editing by Matthew Lewis)