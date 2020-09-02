Peru looks to reopen international passenger air travel

LIMA, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Peru will restart passenger air
transport internationally on Oct. 1 after it was suspended in
March due to the coronavirus outbreak, Transport and
Communications Minister Carlos Estremadoyro said on Wednesday.
Estremadoyro said his team had made proposals to airlines
around biosecurity protocol and would look to resume flights to
countries with open borders such as the United States, Mexico
and Spain.
The government also on Wednesday approved the transfer of
500 million soles ($141.5 million) into a guarantee fund for
small companies working in the tourism sector.
Peru has the second-highest number of infections in South
America after Brazil, rising to 652,037 on Tuesday and 28,944
deaths.
