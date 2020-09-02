Peru looks to reopen international passenger air travel

LIMA, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Peru will restart passenger air transport internationally on Oct. 1 after it was suspended in March due to the coronavirus outbreak, Transport and Communications Minister Carlos Estremadoyro said on Wednesday.

Estremadoyro said his team had made proposals to airlines around biosecurity protocol and would look to resume flights to countries with open borders such as the United States, Mexico and Spain.

The government also on Wednesday approved the transfer of 500 million soles ($141.5 million) into a guarantee fund for small companies working in the tourism sector.

Peru has the second-highest number of infections in South America after Brazil, rising to 652,037 on Tuesday and 28,944 deaths. (Reporting by Maria Cervantes, writing by Aislinn Laing Editing by Alistair Bell)