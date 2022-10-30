Polarized Brazil votes in tense Bolsonaro vs Lula presidential runoff

BRASILIA, Oct 30 (Reuters) -
A polarized Brazilian electorate began casting votes on
Sunday in a knife-edge presidential runoff that pits far-right
incumbent President Jair Bolsonaro against leftist former leader
Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.
Bolsonaro has vowed to consolidate a sharp rightward turn in
Brazilian politics after a presidency that witnessed one of the
world's deadliest COVID-19 epidemics and widespread
deforestation in the Amazon basin.
Lula promises more social and environmental
responsibility, evoking the rising prosperity of his 2003-2010
presidency, before corruption scandals tarnished his Workers
Party.
Some 120 million voters are expected to punch their choices
into electronic voting machines that Bolsonaro has criticized
without proof as fraud-prone, raising concern he may not concede
defeat, following the example of his ideological ally, former
U.S. President Donald Trump.
That has added to tensions in Brazil's most polarizing
election since its return democracy in 1985 after a military
dictatorship that Lula, a former union leader, rallied against
and Bolsonaro, a former army captain, invokes with nostalgia.
Brazil's sharp partisan division has split its population in
two.
With Bolsonaro stickers on her chest, Rio de Janeiro
resident Ana Maria Vieira said she was certain to vote for the
president, and would never countenance picking Lula.
"I saw what Lula and his criminal gang did to this country,"
she said, as she arrived to vote in Rio's Copacabana
neighborhood, adding that she thought Bolsonaro's handling of
the economy had been "fantastic."
At the same polling station, Antonia Cordeiro, 49, said she
had just voted for Lula.
She said Bolsonaro had only worried about the concerns of
the rich, at least until the final days of the campaign when he
rolled out poverty-busting measures to win votes.
"We can't continue with Bolsonaro, she said. "He hasn't
worked."
RACE TIGHTENS
Several polls showed the race between them tightening in the
final week, with Bolsonaro eroding a slight lead for Lula.
Others show a small but steady advantage for Lula.
Bolsonaro outperformed opinion polls in the first round of
voting on Oct. 2 among a field of 11 candidates. Pollsters said
they recalibrated their methods based on that result, but most
analysts still say Sunday's runoff could go either way.
Bolsonaro voted early on Sunday at a military base in Rio.
"Our expectation is victory, for the good of Brazil," he
told journalists after voting.
Lula voted at a school in São Bernardo do Campo, in Sao
Paulo, where he arrived with his running mate Geraldo Alckmin,
and several other members of his team.
A victory for Lula would mark a stunning comeback for the
leftist leader, who was jailed in 2018 for 19 months on bribery
convictions that the Supreme Court overturned last year,
clearing the way for him to seek a third presidential term.
Lula has vowed a return to state-driven economic growth and
social policies that helped lift millions out of poverty during
a commodity boom when he first governed Brazil. He also vows to
combat destruction of the Amazon rainforest, now at a 15-year
high, and make Brazil a leader in global climate talks.
A second term for Bolsonaro would keep Brazil on a path of
free-market reforms and looser environmental protections, while
cementing a coalition of right-wing parties and powerful farm
interests, which bankrolled his campaign.
POST-ELECTION CONCERNS
Brazil's electoral authorities are preparing for a narrow
result, which Bolsonaro may contest if he loses.
The president has spent more than a year questioning the
reliability of Brazil's electronic voting system. Although there
has been no evidence of fraud since it was implemented in 1996,
many of Bolsonaro's supporters now doubt the credibility of the
country's elections.
A rising tide of political violence this year, punctuated in
recent weeks by armed confrontations involving high-profile
Bolsonaro allies, has added to fears that contested election
result could trigger unrest.
The Superior Electoral Court (TSE), led by justices from the
Supreme Court, has devised a security plan to protect its staff
and buildings in the event of demonstrations like the January
2021 assault on the U.S. Capitol.
Bolsonaro's allies are organizing a "Victory Party" on
Brasilia's central esplanade on Sunday during the vote count.
The president has also asked supporters to stick around
voting stations until they close at 5 p.m. (2000 GMT) on Sunday,
which critics say could intimidate voters and lead to clashes.
Lula, who was born into poverty and led union strikes
against Brazil's military government before founding the Workers
Party in the 1980s, has called on voters to defend Brazil's
democracy from Bolsonaro's "neofascism."
Adding to the climate of uncertainty, Bolsonaro has pushed
the military to publicly endorse his theory that the voting
system is vulnerable to fraud.
The armed forces checked some voting machines during the
first-round vote to be sure paper receipts lined up with the
results transmitted digitally, but they did not report their
findings.
Retired army generals have told Reuters they trust the armed
forces would not back any unconstitutional moves by Bolsonaro.
(Reporting by Ricardo Brito, Maria Carolina Marcello, Lisandra
Paraguassu and Anthony Boadle; Editing by Brad Haynes and John
Stonestreet)